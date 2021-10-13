Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Announces GBX 0.85 Dividend

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AIR opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

