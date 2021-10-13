Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.21. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

