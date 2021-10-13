Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.50 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

AIR opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.42.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

