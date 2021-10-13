Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $144,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

