Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Akerna alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 128,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akerna by 12.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.