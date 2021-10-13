Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $859,260. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.