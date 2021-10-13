Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
