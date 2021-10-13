Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

