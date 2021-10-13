Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 58,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.