Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.92. 9,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.83 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

