Algert Global LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Netflix stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.75. 77,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.80 and its 200-day moving average is $536.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

