Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,110. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.