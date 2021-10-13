Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce sales of $677.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $686.20 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

ATI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

