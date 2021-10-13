ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shares Down 4%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.47. Approximately 2,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

