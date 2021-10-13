AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 374.1% in September

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:AWF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
