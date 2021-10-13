AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

