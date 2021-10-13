Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Allot Communications Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

