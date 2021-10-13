Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.