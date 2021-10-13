Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.