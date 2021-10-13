AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

