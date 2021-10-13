AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 788 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $4,049,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

