AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,213 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 64.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in International Paper by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

