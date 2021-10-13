AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,438 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,961.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,111,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

