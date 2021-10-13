AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $659.09 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $263.34 and a fifty-two week high of $692.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

