AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

