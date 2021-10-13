Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Altice USA traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 20925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.