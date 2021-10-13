Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGTF. TD Securities started coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ASGTF remained flat at $$48.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

