Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Ameren worth $152,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

