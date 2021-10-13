Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

AEE stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

