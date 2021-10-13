American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3,971.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

