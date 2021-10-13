American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 5.1%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 905,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,020,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.