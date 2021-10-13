American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

