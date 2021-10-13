American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.84.

American Well stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. American Well has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

