Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

