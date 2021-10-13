Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Ames National worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

