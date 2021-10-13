Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

NYSE ALSN opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.