Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $100.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $47.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $393.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 21,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

