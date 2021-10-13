Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

