Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. 50,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

