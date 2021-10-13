Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Limelight Networks also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $318.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

