Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.