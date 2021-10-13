Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.07). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

