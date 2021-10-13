Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

SHAK stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.