Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

APDN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

