Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $17.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

