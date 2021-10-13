Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

AXTA stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

