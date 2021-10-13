Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

