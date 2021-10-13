Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Denny’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.80 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

