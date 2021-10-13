Analysts Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Enviva Partners posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NYSE EVA opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

