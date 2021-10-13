Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,882.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Fortive by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.