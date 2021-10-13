Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact reported sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.